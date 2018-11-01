Man who engaged police in shootout identified as suspect in Carson City robbery

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police Monday as the suspect in a Carson City robbery.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that it believes Billy Jo Johnson, 34, was behind an Oct. 22 armed robbery at Fruitilandia yogurt shop in Carson City.

The car used in the yogurt shop robbery was reported stolen in South Lake Tahoe.

At the time of the robbery, Johnson had an active arrest warrant from Douglas County for burglary and home invasion, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. Investigators submitted a warrant request to the Carson City District Attorney's Office for robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Carson City investigators teamed up with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and South Lake Tahoe Police Department to try and locate Johnson.



On Monday a South Lake Tahoe detective unit located Johnson near the Pickett’s Junction area. Johnson attempted to evade officers on his motorcycle, sparking a multi-county chase.

Law enforcement alleges Johnson shot at police in the process of trying to escape.