Man who stole ski passes from Lake Tahoe resort faces probation violation

One of three men who were convicted of selling more than $100,000 in fraudulent ski passes was taken into custody on Monday for an alleged probation violation.

Gardnerville resident Mark E. Graham, 22, was granted probation on Aug. 21, 2017, after he admitted to a charge of principal to commit embezzlement. He received a suspended 12-48-month prison sentence. Each was ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution in the case.

Graham will have an opportunity to challenge the violation in District Court.

The three men were arrested in July 2016 after more than 1,000 ski vouchers allegedly valued at $120 apiece started turning up at Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar.

They were working for Heavenly where the vouchers disappeared. Resort officials spotted them being sold on Craigslist for $20-$40 each. Undercover deputies purchased a handful of the passes.