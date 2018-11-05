Missing Alpine County hiker’s body found at base of cliff

A week-long search for a missing hiker ended Saturday when Sacramento resident Bradley Dozier’s body was found at the base of a cliff in Alpine County.

Alpine County Undersheriff Spencer Case reported that Dozier died as a result of a fall 200 feet down cliff on a 9,626-foot peak due west of Upper Blue Lake near Summit City Creek.

Case said it appears that Dozier was free-climbing steep terrain on the north side of the peak when he fell.

“Mr. Dozier was described by family and friends as an avid and strong hiker who enjoyed climbing peaks in the Sierras,” Case said. “The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, along with all involved emergency personnel convey our condolences to Mr. Dozier’s wife, family and friends.”

The search for Dozier began Oct. 28, 2018, when he was reported as missing. Search efforts continued for six days.

Agencies involved included search and rescue volunteers from as far away as San Diego. Also assisting were military personnel, Civil Air Patrol, National Guard, and the California Highway Patrol.

On the day Dozier was found, 140 searchers were involved.

“The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office thanks all those who selflessly and tirelessly volunteered their time to help find Mr. Dozier,” Case said. “Although we did not save Mr. Dozier’s life, we did return him to his loved ones. I sincerely hope you all realize how much the public appreciates your efforts and that being a member of the Search and Rescue community shows a concern for the welfare of others that is immeasurable.”