Missing snowboarder found dead at Lake Tahoe ski resort
March 18, 2019
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Authorities say a missing snowboarder has been found dead at a Northern California ski resort.
The family of Danieson Crowder reported him missing on Wednesday after he didn’t return from a solo trip to Northstar, near Lake Tahoe. His snow-covered car was found in the resort’s parking lot.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports search teams concluded Crowder might still be on the mountain. The newspaper says his body was later discovered Wednesday by ski patrol.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified Crowder in social media posts Saturday afternoon, saying he was found in a tree well.
Crowder, 40, was from Vallejo, California, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sgt. Dave Hunt says especially high snow levels have created hazards for skiers and snowboarders this year.
