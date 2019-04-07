Man accused of leading authorities on chase at Lake Tahoe may face more charges
April 7, 2019
Prosecutors may up the ante in the case of a California man accused of driving his motorhome from Stateline to Gardnerville with deputies in a fiery pursuit last summer.
Christopher Debastiani, 48, denied a charge of felony attempted eluding on Tuesday, April 2, in Douglas County District Court.
Prosecutor Ric Casper notified the court that he planned on amending the complaint against Debastiani by adding three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Aug. 26 chase.
A three-day trial is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2.
Judge Tod Young set a second arraignment for the new charges on April 11.
Trending In: Crime & Fire
- Missing snowboarder found dead at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- El Dorado County man found guilty of murdering infant
- Sheriff’s office: Lake Tahoe woman who walked away from car crash found dead
- Nevada state snowplow driver was high on meth during wreck on Mount Rose Highway
- Police say Douglas County murder suspect killed for meth
Trending Sitewide
- Fast moving spring storm expected to hit Lake Tahoe late Friday morning
- Sierra-at-Tahoe announces closing date for 2018-19 season
- Lake Tahoe weather: Friday could bring up to 8 inches of snow above 7,000 feet
- Snowpack measurements reveal ‘water supply dream’ in mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe
- Incline Village trustees take neutral stance on GID land sale bill in Nevada Senate