Man accused of leading authorities on chase at Lake Tahoe may face more charges

Prosecutors may up the ante in the case of a California man accused of driving his motorhome from Stateline to Gardnerville with deputies in a fiery pursuit last summer.

Christopher Debastiani, 48, denied a charge of felony attempted eluding on Tuesday, April 2, in Douglas County District Court.

Prosecutor Ric Casper notified the court that he planned on amending the complaint against Debastiani by adding three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Aug. 26 chase.

A three-day trial is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2.

Judge Tod Young set a second arraignment for the new charges on April 11.