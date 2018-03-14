Stateline murder suspect in Douglas County custody

A Washington man is in Douglas County to face charges in connection with the Oct. 3, 2017, stabbing death of a Reno resident.

Jose Rodriguez-Quezada, 44, arrived in Douglas County on Friday afternoon, and is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

His arrival in Douglas County could mean his arraignment date could be moved forward from Oct. 30.

He was scheduled to face a federal jury on Sept. 25 for being in the United States after he was deported, and Douglas officials didn't expect he'd be released for the local charge until after that date.

Rodriguez-Quezada was indicted by the Douglas County grand jury in the slaying of 56-year-old Kevin Leroy Edwards. Edwards' battered body was found in a room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

According to a transcript of testimony before the grand jury, Edwards had been stabbed or slashed 30 times when his body was found seated in a hotel room chair by cleaning staff.

Recommended Stories For You

Edwards' BMW was missing from the hotel and was the subject of a regional search. It was found three days after the slaying in Wadsworth.

Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested Nov. 20 near the ranch operated by the University of Nevada, Reno, on East McCarran Boulevard after police discovered he had a concealed weapon.