Nevada state snowplow driver was high on meth during wreck on Mount Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. â€” The driver of a Nevada state snowplow who prosecutors say was high on methamphetamine has been convicted of driving under the influence in connection with a serious accident a year ago on Mount Rose Highway.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Monday a jury found 44-year-old Eric Christianson guilty last week of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing substantial bodily harm.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says Christianson was operating a Nevada Department of Transportation snow plow on Nevada Route 431 on March 22, 2018 when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Kings Beach, California man.

The victim suffered a fractured leg and had to have his foot amputated.

Christianson was under the influence of methamphetamine when the crash occurred.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled for June 6.