News analysis: Kings Beach, Pollock Pines among California communities that could be ‘next Paradise’

A collaborative analysis between four different news organizations has yielded a report indicating several nearby communities could be "the next Paradise.”

A reference to the deadly and destructive Camp Fire that incinerated the Sierra foothill community of Paradise, California, the analysis of communities in very high fire danger was part of a larger series named "Destined to Burn."

The story package was created by journalists at USA TODAY Network-California, McClatchy, Media News and The Associated Press.

"The goal is to put a spotlight on policy issues that can reduce the loss of life, destruction of homes and businesses, and devastation to California’s natural beauty inflicted by wildfires," according to the news outlets.

The report on cities and towns that "could be the next Paradise" identified more than 75 communities with populations over 1,000 people where at least 90 percent of those people live in "very high fire hazard severity zones," a designation by Cal Fire, the state’s lead firefighting agency.

The report does not list all of those communities. Rather is highlights 10 of them.

Both Kings Beach, located on Tahoe's North Shore, and Pollock Pines, located in El Dorado County between South Lake Tahoe and Placerville, are among the 10 communities highlighted in the report.

Click here to read the story.