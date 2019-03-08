 Sheriff’s office: Lake Tahoe woman who walked away from car crash found dead | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Authorities have located the body of a Lake Tahoe woman who went missing after walking away from the scene of a vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Search and rescue volunteers found the body of 46-year old Kathryn “Lani” Jones, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Her family has been notified.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Jones, a local resident of Carnelian Bay, crashed her vehicle early Monday afternoon on California Route 28 near Garwood’s.

Witnesses of the crash stopped and helped Jones out of her vehicle. While waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, Jones walked away from the scene and disappeared.

"Our condolences go out to the Jones family during this extremely tough time," the post read.