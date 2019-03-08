Sheriff’s office: Lake Tahoe woman who walked away from car crash found dead

Authorities have located the body of a Lake Tahoe woman who went missing after walking away from the scene of a vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Search and rescue volunteers found the body of 46-year old Kathryn “Lani” Jones, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Her family has been notified.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Jones, a local resident of Carnelian Bay, crashed her vehicle early Monday afternoon on California Route 28 near Garwood’s.