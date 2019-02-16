UPDATE: Authorities ID victim in Tahoe City shooting

UPDATE 10 a.m.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office reported that 33-year-old Octavio Villa Villanueva of Sparks was shot in the Boatworks Mall parking lot and later died.

No information has been released on a suspect as investigations into the incident continue.

ORIGINAL POST: Officials: Shooting reported in Tahoe City

Shots were fired in Tahoe City just after 5 p.m. at Boatworks Mall at 760 N. Lake Blvd., according to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

According to Placer County Sheriff ‘s Office, the shooting is not an active shooter incident and the scene is now secure.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.