UPDATE: Authorities ID victim in Tahoe City shooting
February 16, 2019
UPDATE 10 a.m.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office reported that 33-year-old Octavio Villa Villanueva of Sparks was shot in the Boatworks Mall parking lot and later died.
No information has been released on a suspect as investigations into the incident continue.
ORIGINAL POST: Officials: Shooting reported in Tahoe City
Shots were fired in Tahoe City just after 5 p.m. at Boatworks Mall at 760 N. Lake Blvd., according to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.
According to Placer County Sheriff ‘s Office, the shooting is not an active shooter incident and the scene is now secure.
It is unknown if any injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
Trending In: Crime & Fire
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm warning remains in effect at Lake Tahoe; 2 more feet of snow possible
- Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements in effect (updated)
- California Highway Patrol: Travel to Lake Tahoe is not recommended
- Lake Tahoe roads: Slide causes traffic hold on US 50; I-80 and Mt Rose Highway closed (updated)
- Winter storm warning extended; more snow likely at Lake Tahoe Sunday