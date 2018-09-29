Pedestrian dies after South Lake Tahoe vehicle collision

A 65-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in an apparent accident Friday in South Lake Tahoe.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man in Lake Tahoe Boulevard west of Tulare Avenue, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement’s preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Tahoe Boulevard approaching the intersection with Tulare Boulevard and Al Tahoe Boulevard. The man entered the roadway from an unknown direction.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian and immediately stopped. The driver remained on the scene and waited for law enforcement. Police do not believe alcohol or other drugs are a factor.

Authorities are withholding the name of the pedestrian until family is notified.

The department asks any witnesses who have information regarding the collision to contact 530-542-6100 or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness to remain anonymous 530-541-6800.