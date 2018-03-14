Police: South Lake Tahoe man arrested after pointing shotgun at roommate

The Tribune only prints the names of individuals accused of a crime when it intends to report on the outcome of criminal proceedings.

A South Lake Tahoe man is in jail after allegedly pointing a shotgun at his roommate.

Police received a call about a possible gunshot in the 3700 block of Aspen Avenue at about 10 p.m. Monday, March 12, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. While officers were at the scene, a man arrived at the police department to report the incident.

According to police, the man said he attempted to evict his 34-year-old roommate after discovering the roommate was stealing from him. During a confrontation between the two, the roommate pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the other man.

He wrestled the roommate for the gun, which discharged before he could rip it away from the roommate. The man brought the gun to the police department when he filed the report.

During the investigation, detectives learned the roommate might be staying at a hotel in the Stateline area, according to police. Detectives set up surveillance on the hotel and waited for the roommate to leave his room because police believed he could have additional firearms.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, detectives arrested the man without incident.

According to El Dorado County jail records, the man is in custody on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with $100,000 bail.