Reward offered for info on Mt. Rose, Lake Tahoe North Shore burglaries

Secret Witness is offering a cash reward of $750 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects involved in a series of vehicle burglaries on Mt. Rose Highway, several residential burglaries on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore and the fraudulent use of credit cards stolen from the vehicles and homes.

In March several vehicles parked along the Mt. Rose Highway were broken into. Several homes on Tahoe’s North Shore were burglarized in the same general time frame. Credit cards stolen from both the home and vehicle burglaries were used at a north Lake Tahoe business and at a Sparks retailer.

The person using the stolen credit cards is described as a Caucasian woman in her 20s, with a round face and waist-length brown hair. She was accompanied by a Caucasian male in his 20s, with brown hair, a sparse beard, sideburns to the bottom of his ears, wearing a large earring, a gray Oakley baseball hat, and a gray Nike zippered hoodie.

The suspects were driving a white Toyota sedan.

Law enforcement in Nevada and California are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

Anyone having information relating to the suspects in these crimes can provide information to law enforcement and remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at 322-4900, clicking here or text your tip to 847411 (TIP 411) Keyword – SW.