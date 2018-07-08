Sacramento man trapped under vehicle after rollover on US 50 near Twin Bridges
July 8, 2018
A Sacramento man suffered major injuries after being ejected from a vehicle that rolled over onto him Saturday.
The 38-year-old man was driving a 2007 Ford eastbound on U.S. 50 east of Slippery Ford Road at an unsafe speed for road conditions, according to California High Patrol.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and continued to travel straight as the roadway curved to the left. The vehicle collided with a metal guardrail and rolled over onto a rock embankment south of the highway.
The driver was fully ejected during the rollover. When CHP arrived on the scene they found the man partially trapped under the vehicle.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center.
