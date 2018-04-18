Sheriff: Kings Beach man killed in skiing incident at Alpine Meadows
April 18, 2018
A Kings Beach man died after he lost control and crashed while skiing a steep run at Alpine Meadows Tuesday.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jeffrey R. Pearlstein was skiing in the “Keyhole” area at Alpine Meadows around 11 a.m. He was on a very steep run and lost control.
First responders initiated CPR but Pearlstein was pronounced dead at the scene.
Without stating whether or not Pearlstein was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office issued a safety reminder for all late-season skiers and riders.
“Skiing is inherently dangerous, and we would like to remind late-season skiers to wear a helmet, ski with a buddy, and ski within your skill level,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.
Ski patrol, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and sheriff deputies responded to the incident.