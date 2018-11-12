Sierra House Elementary School classroom sustains ‘major damage’ in fire
November 12, 2018
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a small fire that caused major damage to a classroom at Sierra House Elementary School Sunday night.
Lake Valley Fire Protection District initially responded to an activated fire alarm call at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, according to the district.
Crews found smoke in the building but managed to contain the fire to one classroom. It sustained major fire damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, which is expected to take several days, according to the district.
Officials have not determined whether classes will be held Tuesday.
