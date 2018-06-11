Small fire burning on Lake Tahoe East Shore

Crews are working to contain a small fire burning on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

The Logan Fire is believed to have started just before Memorial Day weekend, when a series of thunderstorms moved through the region, according to the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Officials believe a single tree was struck by lightning during the storms. Strong winds this past Saturday likely whipped up the fire.

The fire currently is less than 1/4 of an acre and burning northwest of Genoa Peak, according to a 1 p.m. Facebook post by the Forest Service.

The blaze is not threatening any infrastructure. The public may see aircraft in the area Monday afternoon.

The Tribune will update this story as new developments emerge.

