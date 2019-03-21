Snowboarder dies in fall near California ski resort
March 21, 2019
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Authorities say a snowboarder has died in a fall on a backcountry trail near California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort.
The Mono County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 Tuesday to report seeing a snowboarder tumble from a cliff in the southern Sierra Nevada.
Paramedics and firefighters hiked up and found 31-year-old Justin Khoshnevis dead. His snowboard was found nearby.
Officials say it appears Khoshnevis, a resident of Los Alamitos, California, fell while snowboarding alone along a ridgeline that is out of bounds from Mammoth.
The sheriff’s office urges skiers and snowboarders to travel with a partner when entering backcountry areas.
Trending In: Crime & Fire
Trending Sitewide
- Missing snowboarder found dead at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Sierra storm could bring up to 1 foot of snow to higher elevations around Lake Tahoe
- Lime plans to return to South Lake Tahoe this summer with e-scooters; company ditching bikes
- High-tech fight on aquatic invasive plants in Lake Tahoe shows promising results
- Rain, snow expected at Lake Tahoe today; more storms in forecast