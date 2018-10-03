South Lake Tahoe man identified as pedestrian killed in collision
October 3, 2018
Authorities have identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday on Lake Tahoe Boulevard near the intersection with Tulare Boulevard and Al Tahoe Boulevard.
South Lake Tahoe resident Michael Spate, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.
Police’s preliminary investigation states Spate appears to have been crossing Lake Tahoe Boulevard outside of a crosswalk, according to Lt. Shannon Laney with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
No charges are being pursued against the driver, who remained on the scene after the collision and waited for law enforcement. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the incident, Laney said.
