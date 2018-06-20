South Lake Tahoe police arrest suspect in possible child sexual assault

Police arrested a license holder for a child care facility in South Lake Tahoe after receiving complaints of an on-going child sexual assault.

Police arrested David Rodriguez-Flores, who is one of the licensees for the Pequenos Rascals Learning Center, earlier today.

According to police, the information that sparked the investigation concerned “an on-going possible child sexual assault” that occurred at the learning center.

“Multiple victims came forward and reported a pattern of abuse dating back at least two years,” police said in a press release.

Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant and took Rodriquez-Flores into custody without incident. His bail was set at $500,000.

The California Department of Social Services' Community Care Licensing Division is working with police, which continues to investigate the case.