South Lake Tahoe police arrest suspect in possible child sexual assault
June 20, 2018
Police arrested a license holder for a child care facility in South Lake Tahoe after receiving complaints of an on-going child sexual assault.
Police arrested David Rodriguez-Flores, who is one of the licensees for the Pequenos Rascals Learning Center, earlier today.
According to police, the information that sparked the investigation concerned “an on-going possible child sexual assault” that occurred at the learning center.
“Multiple victims came forward and reported a pattern of abuse dating back at least two years,” police said in a press release.
Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant and took Rodriquez-Flores into custody without incident. His bail was set at $500,000.
The California Department of Social Services' Community Care Licensing Division is working with police, which continues to investigate the case.
Trending In: Crime & Fire
- South Lake Tahoe police arrest suspect in possible child sexual assault
- South Lake Tahoe police investigating robbery at credit union
- Sheriff’s office: Body of missing kayaker recovered from Lake Tahoe near Emerald Bay
- Attorney: Incline Village man has cooperated with authorities in child abuse investigation (updated)
- Small fire burning on Lake Tahoe East Shore
Trending Sitewide
- Lime electric scooters pose challenges for South Lake Tahoe law enforcement
- Contractor damaged land in Emerald Bay; former employee considering lawsuit
- Former Scripps/Howard estate on Lake Tahoe East Shore hits market for $35 million (video)
- Guest column: A VHR owner’s perspective on what is happening in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
- Lake Tahoe elected officials fight for return of Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA