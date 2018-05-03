South Lake Tahoe police ask for help in identifying driver in hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Monday.

The collision occurred in the parking lot of the Raley’s located at the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe around 3:30 p.m. April 30, according to police.

Two cars were involved in the crash: a white Cadillac SUV and a silver Dodge Charger. The Charger left the scene and the driver was not identified.

Police believe there were likely multiple witnesses, as the parking lot was busy at the time, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Any possible witnesses are directed to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6110 to provide a name and phone number so that an investigator can contact them.