South Lake Tahoe police: More victims come forward alleging sexual assault at daycare center

Since arresting a man for alleged sexual assault of a child at a local daycare center, South Lake Tahoe police say they have received additional complaints.

Police arrested David Rodriguez-Flores, who is one of the licensees of the Pequenos Rascals Learning Center at 3336 Sandy Way, on June 20 after receiving information of an on-going possible child sexual assault.

“Multiple victims came forward and reported a pattern of abuse dating back at least two years,” police said in a press release.

Since his arrest, additional victims who attended Pequenos Rascals have come forward.

The South Lake Tahoe Police department is requesting anyone who has concerns that their child may be a victim to call 530-542-6100.

The California Department of Social Services' Community Care Licensing Division has issued a suspension order for the daycare center pending the final outcome of the appeal process and legal action, according to police.