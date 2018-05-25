South Lake Tahoe police investigating robbery at credit union
May 25, 2018
Police are investigating an alleged robbery at a South Lake Tahoe credit union Thursday evening.
The incident occurred at the Sierra Central Credit Union, 3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd., at 5:30 p.m., according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
A security camera captured a white male adult wearing a fake beard and black pinstripe suit holding what appears to be a piece of paper in front of a teller.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.
Trending In: Crime & Fire
Trending Sitewide
- Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite’s Half Dome trail
- Sustainable Community Alliance submits signatures for initiative to maintain South Lake Tahoe VHR cap
- El Dorado County DA: Charges filed in 2008 death of baby in South Lake Tahoe
- UPDATE: US 395 reopens after mudslide near Nevada-California state line
- In tourism-driven Tahoe, hotels are turning into homes