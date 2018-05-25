South Lake Tahoe police investigating robbery at credit union

Police are investigating an alleged robbery at a South Lake Tahoe credit union Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the Sierra Central Credit Union, 3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd., at 5:30 p.m., according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

A security camera captured a white male adult wearing a fake beard and black pinstripe suit holding what appears to be a piece of paper in front of a teller.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.