Trial date set in Douglas County, Reno slayings

RENO — A 20-year-old Salvadoran immigrant in the U.S. illegally who’s accused of murdering four people in Northern Nevada during a 10-day crime spree in January has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wilber Martinez-Guzman pleaded not guilty to four counts of open murder at his arraignment in Washoe County District Court on Tuesday. He also entered not guilty pleas to charges of burglary and possession of stolen weapons.

Judge Connie Steinheimer scheduled his trial for April 6, 2020. A status conference is set for April 29. Status conferences are set to be held on a monthly basis. Guzman waived his right to a speedy trial.

Prosecutors announced last week they want him to be executed if he is convicted.

The case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who says it shows the need for his proposed border wall.

The district attorneys say that played no role in their decision to seek the death penalty.

Officials involved in the case say the trial and penalty phase could take up to eight weeks.