Trial in Stateline hotel killing delayed again

The trial of a homeless man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Stateline has been delayed again.

The trial for Jose Rodriguez-Quezada had been set for Nov. 26. But is has now been pushed back six months.

Rodriguez-Quezada was indicted in January by the Douglas County grand jury in the killing of 56-year-old Kevin Leroy Edwards. Edwards' battered body was found in a room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

According to a transcript of testimony before the grand jury, Edwards had been stabbed or slashed 30 times when his body was found seated in a hotel room chair by cleaning staff.

Deputies at the scene reported blood on the walls and furniture in disarray after what appeared to be a violent struggle.

Edwards' BMW was missing from the hotel and was the subject of a regional search. It was found three days later in Wadsworth.

Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested Nov. 20 near the ranch operated by the University of Nevada, Reno, on East McCarran Boulevard after police discovered he had a concealed weapon.

Rodriguez-Quezada, a previously deported felon, is in the U.S. illegally.

A trial in the case has been set for June 12, 2019.