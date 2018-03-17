Update: Search continues for man missing after Bear Valley ski trip despite heavy snow

The search for an overdue skier at Bear Valley continued on Friday, despite about 3 feet of new heavy snow that fell since he was reported missing on Wednesday.

More than two dozen search and rescue members and seven Bear Valley Resort ski patrol employees searched the forested areas where Thomas Mullarkey's family said he often liked to ski.

Alpine County Search & Rescue Team members have asked for help from 40 additional searchers on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall continues to prevent the use of helicopters in the search.

Alpine officials thanked Calaveras County, Tuolumne County, San Mateo County, El Dorado County, California Highway Patrol, Air National Guard, and the California Office of Emergency Services for their assistance in this very difficult and challenging search.

Thomas Mullarkey, 65, was reported missing on Wednesday night after he failed to return to their Arnold, California cabin.

Recommended Stories For You

Mullarkey's vehicle was located at Bear Valley Mountain Resort not long after his wife made the 11:30 p.m. report, according to Alpine County Undersheriff Spencer Case.

Because of extreme avalanche danger, searchers could not begin work until day broke on Thursday.

Members of the Calaveras County Search and Rescue, Alpine County Search and Rescue, resort ski patrol, and Sheriff’s Office personnel resumed the search at first light on Thursday.

Case said helicopters from the Air National Guard and the California Highway Patrol were called in to help look for Mullarkey, but were grounded in Bear Valley due to low visibility, wind and snow.

"Search conditions continue to be very hazardous due to extreme avalanche conditions," Case said.

Mullarkey is described as 5-feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

"Mr. Mullarkey is known to be an advanced skier and in good health," Case said. "He is believed to be wearing the same ski suit as depicted in his photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Case at (530) 694-2231, ext. 357.