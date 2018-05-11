Washoe Sheriff seeks child abuse suspect from Incline Village
May 11, 2018
RENO, Nev. — Washoe County Sheriff’s Department deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old man as a suspect in a child abuse and domestic violence investigation at Lake Tahoe.
The sheriff’s office said Friday Nicholas Lightfoot of Incline Village is believed to be driving a white 2011 Porsche Panamera. It has a Nevada license plate, LT43263.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
