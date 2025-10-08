Crocodiles, hippos, and submersibles, oh my: League to Save Lake Tahoe’s last speaker series this year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Dr. Charles Goldman marked the final speaker for the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s speaker series this year, and the second one held in their new education building. Often called the “godfather of Tahoe lake science”, Goldman spoke about the importance of science, impact of climate change and his own adventures in limnology—the study of lakes.

Goldman was invited by CEO Darcie Collins, who called him “one of the most renowned limnologists in the world.” His work spans across the states and even the globe, having studied lakes from California to Africa.

“I’ve never been so hyped in my life,” quipped Goldman of Collins’ introduction.

Still, Goldman’s work in Tahoe can’t be denied. He established the Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) and worked with the League’s executive director Jim Bruner and general counsel Dwight Steele on protecting Tahoe. “My single most important contribution was getting sewage out of the basin (in the 60s),” said Goldman.

Getting sewage and sediment out of the lake is one part of keeping Lake Tahoe clear. Goldman explained that because of its small watershed and its oligotrophic nature, meaning it’s lower in plant nutrients, the lake maintains its famed clarity.

However, climate change and hotter temperatures threaten the lake’s balance. Goldman said he wants to prevent the eutrophication of the lake, meaning the increase in nutrients that would cause invasive algal blooms or even cyanobacteria growth, which can produce deadly neurotoxins. He emphasized the importance of taking care of the lakes, especially considering the water crisis, which is linked to population growth and overuse of natural resources.

Goldman has travelled to lakes all over the world, from Africa to Russia—he even has a glacier named in his honor. Between scientific information and evidence on warming temperatures, he interspersed stories of his adventures around the world.

He told of how he was in the submersible that went 1,000 feet deep in Tahoe, after nudging the pilot to take it the extra 5 feet. On the way back up, he was told the submersible had never gone that deep before.

Once, he was invited to Loch Ness to see if he could find the fabled monster (which he referred to as an “Unidentified Swimming Object”), though he figured that it was a hoax. His theory on our own Tahoe Tessie? Potentially a sturgeon that was introduced into the lake for fishing.

During boat trips to sample lake water, he’s been chased by an angry hippo and even landed hands-first on a Kodiak bear’s butt. He even regaled the crowd with a story that he says still keeps him up at night.

While on a boat in Africa, working on a grant from the Smithsonian, he started diving into the water. The crew enjoyed his acrobatics and backflips, so he kept on going—until he noticed that a nearly 20-foot Nile crocodile was waiting for him to make the next jump.

Nearly in his mid-nineties, Goldman says that a backflip is still pretty easy for him, though he wouldn’t do one for the attendees. He acknowledged his long history of limnology and the importance it still has to this day, and the need to take action on it.

Goldman says that the Tahoe Summit in 1997 with President Bush and Vice President Gore taught him about the importance of policy and politics, and how it intersects with his work. He urged people to continue to advocate for the lake, sharing the mission of the League.

Matisse Geenty, philanthropy director for the League, said they were excited to close out this year with such an iconic speaker. While his speech netted them donations totaling about $1,000, the events remain free. “It’s our goal for these events that the community is able to connect with them and make sure people can access them,” said Geenty.

She also shared that they plan to have four speaker series events next year and confirmed they’d have one in the winter on snow science and one in the spring on sustainable building in the basin. The League is also looking for suggestions for speakers, especially those with a multi-generational appeal.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.