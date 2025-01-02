Cross-country Craze: Nordic ski centers in the basin

Kirkwood Mountain Resort cross-country center.

Provided / Vail Resorts

There’s no debate that Lake Tahoe is an incredible ski destination. There’s more than a dozen ski hills in and around the basin and that’s saying nothing of the countless number of backcountry options. But for those who don’t want to wait in lift lines or still want a workout without navigating the avalanche risks involved in the backcountry, there’s a third option; cross-country.

Cross-country skiing, also referred to as Nordic skiing, involves skiing on flat and slighter hills than typical downhill skiing.

The skis are typically longer and skinnier than Alpine skis and poles are typically taller. The equipment and the passes are generally less expensive the downhill skis and passes, making it a more accessible sport to more demographics.

Here are some of the several cross-country ski centers around the basin.

Northstar

The Northstar Cross-county Center sits at mid-mountain.

“Arguably one of the most stunning mid-mountain Nordic centers in the country, the Northstar Cross-Country Center offers 35 kilometers of scenic trails that are perfect for cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and more,” said Ashlee Lambert, Senior Communications Manager, Tahoe Region, Vail Resorts.

Family enjoys the Cross-Country Trails at Northstar California. Jack Barnwell / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

The trails open up to views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding valley.

After you’re done skiing, guests are able to enjoy everything else Northstar has to offer, such as fire pits, s’mores and beverages.

The cross-country center offers lessons for beginnings, or those looking to improve their Nordic skills, as well as equipment rental. Access to the center is included with the Epic Pass or day passes are available for purchase.

The center is also open to snowshoes and fat tire bikes.

To learn more, visit https://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/xc.aspx .

Kirkwood

Kirkwood’s Cross-country Center sits nestled in the valley, right off of Highway 88. It’s easy to access, no lifts or gondola rides needed.

According to Cole Zimmerman, Communications Manager, Heavenly Mountain Resort, there are several different areas to enjoy.

Kirkwood Meadow: Explore the tranquil Kirkwood Meadow, a network of mellow trails that are perfect for beginners as well as more advanced skiers and snowshoers looking to get some great mileage in. With stunning panoramic views of the Cirque, Red Cliffs, and Little Round Top, you will not be disappointed!

Caples Creek: Cross Country ski, snowshoe, or bike into the Intermediate to Advanced Terrain of the Caples Creek Trail System.

Jack Barnwell / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

Schneider Camp: Additional Advanced terrain is accessible from the Schneider Camp Trailhead, or the connecting trail – Lynx, offering access to Juniper, Rambler, Outpost, Sierra Vista, and up to Coyote Pass. This zone will open for the season once we achieve the adequate snow depth necessary for grooming access.

“We hope to be open for the winter season by early December 2024 through early April 2025. Because these dates are snow dependent, we will update this website, our voicemail, & email as soon they can be confirmed,” said Zimmerman.

During the winter season, Kirkwood XC will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Lessons and rentals are available. Children 12 and under and Seniors 75+ ski for free.

The center is also open to snowshoes and fat tire bikes.

To learn more, visit https://www.kirkwood.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/cross-country/nordic-season-pass.aspx .

Auburn Ski Club

Auburn Ski Club (ASC), has been around in some capacity since 1928. It has been in its current location since the 1960s. Located adjacent to Boreal Mountain Resort off Highway 80, ASC offers both a training center for local athletes and public ski options.

The Training Center, which opened in the 1990s, offers training for Nordic and Alpine skiing, snowboarding and biathlon.

Night skiing at Auburn Ski Club.

ASC has been host to large ski events as well as many local high school races. Because it is a competition center, Bill Clark, Executive Director, said they groom to the highest standards.

In addition to training, ASC is a nonprofit, offering low cost Nordic skiing to the public.

There are 25 kilometers of trails available, and as of last winter, 1.5k are brightly lit for night skiing and training. This winter, night skiing will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

To learn more, visit https://www.asctrainingcenter.org/ .

Nevada Nordic

The only nordic center on the Nevada-side of the basin, Nevada Nordic offers free skiing for the public (and their dogs.)

“We have a lot of skiers who come to Nevada Nordic because they want to ski with their dog,” said Meghan Pry, Board Secretary, Nevada Nordic.

The history of cross-country skiing off Mt. Rose Highway dates back to the 1970s, when the Nordic Center was part of Diamond Peak. The center closed in the 1990s and Nevada Nordic opened in 2015.

The center operates on Forest Service land and gets annual permits from them and the Nevada Department of Transportation. There are 20 kilometers of trails, all of them are community funded.

“Our community is really special and last year, several community members offered free clinics,” said Pry.

Nevada Nordic is located off Mt. Rose Highway. Contributed photos |

Nevada Nordic just purchased a brand new snowcat, which was named Clearapathra, through a snowcat naming contest. Pry said it’s tricky to groom the trails there because of its high elevation and because the forest is not clear cut. However, with the help of Clearapathra and because of the growing popularity of the center, Nevada Nordic will be able to groom nightly this season.

It is free to ski there and Nevada Nordic runs on donations. And if free isn’t a good enough reason to ski there, they also have the advantage of having a longer season than some of the other local centers, because it is at a high elevation.

To learn more or make a donation visit, https://nevadanordic.org/ .

Tahoe XC

Tahoe XC, sitting in Tahoe City, with trails running behind North Tahoe High School, opened in 1975 after Skip Reedy proposed the idea to Tahoe City Public Utility District.

What started as a small center has grown to 50+ kilometers of trails in varying difficulties.

Tahoe XC has become a hub for community cross-country skiing. In addition to being used by the North Tahoe High XC team, it offers lessons and clinics to the community and visitors.

It also offers several programs, including Free Skiing for Schools, Free Skiing for Families and Nordic Naturalists, a youth program aimed to “out the joy, wonder and appreciation for the natural world through cross-country skiing.”

The center has continued to grow in popularity and has outgrown their current clubhouse. They are in the process of rebuilding a historic home that was dismantled and donated to them for use as a clubhouse.

The new lodge will allow for better flow through the rental and instruction process, have large seating and waiting areas and have more office space. To follow that project, visit https://www.tahoexclodgeproject.com/ .

Tahoe XC has several season pass options, including the Dog Season Pass, so visitors can ski with their furry friends. To learn more, visit https://tahoexc.org/ .

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.