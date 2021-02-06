Cross country skiing returns to Spooner Lake

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The cross country ski trails at Spooner Lake are groomed and ready for action.

Cross country skiing at Spooner Lake. Provided



Thanks to recent winter storms, the Nevada State Park has the snowpack needed to groom cross-country ski trails. The 3.1-mile system of meandering trails wind through dense forest, across an open meadow and along the banks of the lake.

The trail system is made possible by a partnership between Nevada State Parks and Nevada Nordic, a nonprofit based in the Tahoe Basin.

The scenic, intermediate trail includes varied flat and rolling terrain, which makes it great for both families and experienced skiers. For updated trail conditions, visit nevadanordic.org.

When using the trails, please be mindful of trail etiquette:

Do not walk on the trail in shoes or boots.

Dogs should be on a leash of not more than 6 feet in length and off to the side of the groomed trails.

Snowshoers are welcome but should stay to the far edge of the trail and be careful not to interfere with the center of the trail for skate skiing, or the tracks set for classic skiing.

All access to cross-country ski trails are open to the public at no charge other than the $10 per vehicle entry fee.