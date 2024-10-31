Crowder set to perform at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Nov. 10

STATELINE, Nev. – Grammy-nominated artist and multi-instrumentalist Crowder is gearing up for an exciting performance in Stateline, NV, on Sunday, Nov. 10. Fans can catch him live at the Tahoe Blue Event Center starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.stubhub.com/air1-worship-stateline-tickets-11-10-2024/event/153364658/?quantity=0

Known for his eclectic sound and powerful live performances, Crowder has much to share about his experience in the music industry. Transitioning from a successful band to a solo artist, he has crafted a unique approach to songwriting that seeks to inspire and uplift listeners. His latest album, The EXILE, released on May 31 via Capitol CMG, reflects his innovative style and has already amassed over 5.4 million streams globally.

In preparation for his shows, Crowder emphasizes the importance of collaboration and audience engagement. “It’s the people around me that make the experience,” he said. “You’re always trying to chase the room. It’s all about anticipating what the audience will connect with based on the city we’re in.”

Reflecting on his creative process, Crowder likens himself to a collector of inspirational moments, drawing from life experiences to create music that resonates with others. “I picture myself with a pail, gathering pieces of inspiration to bring to my writing sessions,” he said. “It feels more like solving puzzles.”

For Crowder, writing songs is like “hearing a conversation on the other side of the wall and then piecing that conversation together.”

This performance in Stateline will be particularly special for Crowder, who has never played in the area before. He hopes to foster a sense of unity among attendees, saying, “My favorite thing in the world is when you get a room full of people and we just start singing together. All of the things that keep us apart go away. You can’t argue if you are trying to harmonize,” Crowder said.

With a record of five Billboard No. 1 singles, four Billboard No. 1 albums, and over 2 billion cumulative streams, Crowder’s impact on the music scene is undeniable. His new album, part of a trilogy that began with Milk & Honey in March 2022, features a diverse mix of genres and includes tracks like “Grave Robber” and “All My Tears,” featuring Buddy Miller.

Crowder will also be hitting the road extensively, headlining the Air1 Tour and joining MercyMe on their Together Again… Again Tour this fall. With multiple Grammy nominations and Dove Awards under his belt, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his storytelling ability and infectious personality.

“I hope that they don’t have their voice the next day,” Crowder said, in response to what he wishes for his audience in Stateline. He hopes for them to sing their voices away.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.