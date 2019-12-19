Cruise with Santa on the M.S. Dixie II this weekend

All Aboard!

Take a cruise on Lake Tahoe with M.S. Dixie II and old Saint Nick at noon this Saturday, Dec. 21.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon cruise on the M.S. Dixie II to see the lake, surrounding mountains and Emerald Bay on a wintery day.

The M.S. Dixie is the largest cruising vessel at Lake Tahoe and has been giving visitors scenic views since 1992.

Holiday music will be playing and there will be a special meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

There will be professional photographers on board for family photos.

Hot Chocolate and treats will be available.

Reservations are recommended.

The cruise departs from Zephyr Cove Resort Marina on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The cruise will last approximately two hours and should return to the marina by 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for children ages 3-11 and $68 for ages 12 and over. Kids under 3 receive free admission.

For more information, visit http://www.zephyrcove.com.