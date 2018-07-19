Crystal Bay Casino highlights the ’80s with Tainted Love

Go back to the 1980s with Tainted Love, a cover band that performs the "best of the '80s" at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, July 21.

The group — which is self-described as "San Francisco's original '80s tribute band," according to its Facebook page — is influenced by artists such as Bon Jovi, Journey, AC/DC, Heart, Blondie, Prince, Queen, David Bowie, The Police, Cyndi Lauper and many other big-name artists who were producing hit after hit three decades ago.

Tainted Love's song list includes Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself" and "White Wedding," Michael Jackson's "Beat It" and "Billy Jean," A-Ha's "Take on Me," Loverboy's "Working for the Weekend" and countless others.

Whether you grew up in the '80s or not, this gig is open to all guests over the age of 21 who love to dance and have a good time.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Prices do not include ticket fees.

Tainted Love performs in the venue's Crown Room, and an after-party featuring Miss Cooper and Derek Main is held following the main event.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay. Check out http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for details.

— Lake Tahoe Action