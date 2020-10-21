Crystal Bay Casino hosts 1st live music since March

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — Live music returns this weekend to Crystal Bay Casino for the first time since March.

“Loud as Folk” featuring Sam Chase and several other musicians will perform twice in the same night starting at 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24.

The show will be an intimate, seated and a special live-music experience for those who have been missing in-person events.

Musicians performing include Spike McGuire, Greg Gilmore, Dave Berry and Cliff Porter from Jelly Bread and Chase. The early show will be at 7 p.m. and the late show starts at 10:30 p.m.

This double show will be the Crystal Bay Club’s first show in 231 days — since the pandemic hit Lake Tahoe. On March 17, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of non-essential businesses which completely halted the entertainment and live music industry. The pandemic uprooted many performers who had to cancel shows because public gatherings across the country were prohibited.

For months, shows were canceled or indefinitely postponed. Many artists took to performing virtual shows and some spent time focusing on new music.

On Sept. 29, Sisolak began to allow gatherings of up to 250 capacity for 50% of venue capacity.

While the Crystal Bay Club could potentially have more seating open — the Crown Room’s capacity is 550 — they erred on the side of safety by capping capacity at 130 attendees for each of the performances.

To attend the event, grab a buddy or date because tickets are sold in bundles of two or four with a staggered entry.

The entire party must also enter the venue with the ticket holder.

Temperatures will also be taken upon entry and seating will be distanced. During the performance, social distancing will be encouraged.

The last performance at the Crystal Bay Club’s Crown Room was Mustache Harbor’s show in March.

Spike McGuire is the founder of the showcase of songwriters dedicated to American roots music, Loud as Folk. McGuire says that this will be Loud as Folk’s first official appearance at the Crystal Bay Club.

“I am so thrilled,” McGuire said.

Like several other artists, the pandemic created difficult obstacles for musicians.

“It was rough at first,” he said.

However, McGuire said that while he really missed live performances, the last year has opened more opportunities that he otherwise wouldn’t have had time for. McGuire recently recorded a new album that he will perform singles from.

“Limitations make it easier to get creative,” he said.

Greg Gilmore and McGuire had a studio and decided to get innovative during the shutdown by creating the Loud As Folk Record Club where they showcase new artists every month and include Loud As Folk’s Early Recordings.

One of the singer and songwriters part of the recordings is Sam Chase.

Chase has performed at High Sierra, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festivals, Outside Lands and will be headlining the upcoming show this weekend.

“I think we will fill up all the space that we can safely fill up,” McGuire said.

The show is for attendees 21 and older and tickets are $15.

For more information, visit http://devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events/.