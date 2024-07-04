Crystal Bay Casino ups the ante with 2nd annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival 

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. – The Crystal Bay Casino is doubling down on entertainment this summer, pairing its state-of-the-art gaming floor with the second year of a high-stakes music event.

From July 26 to 28, the lakeside gambling haven will host its 2nd annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival with a unique blend of betting and beats that’s sure to hit the jackpot.

While the casino boasts an impressive array of gaming options, it’s not content to rest on its laurels. It has 180 of the newest slot machines, 6 Blackjack tables, Craps, Roulette, and a William Hill Sportsbook.

By holding a music festival, Crystal Bay is showing it knows how to play its cards right in the entertainment world.

“We’re a casino. We’re looking for gamblers … when we were shopping names, the Gambler’s Run just sounded the best as what we are as a property,” said Brent Harding of Devildog Productions and the talent buyer for the casino. “… we wanted something that tied in with the Crystal Bay Club Casino and that’s what stuck out.”

Harding said this year the Gambler’s Run Music Festival is expected to more than double its attendance all three days of the 21+ event. Last year, there was about 300 people a day. This year 700 to 1,000 daily festival-goers are expected.

“I’m super happy with the lineup we’ve got this year and the ticket sales.” Harding said. “… They’re good ticket sales. I’m pleased with where we’re at.”

The festivities will kick off with Samantha Fish at 8 p.m. on July 25. Tickets are $30.

The award-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist will bring her extraordinary power to her self-expression, capturing her inner world in combustible riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocal work. On her new album Faster, she joins forces with super-producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting, Sheryl Crow) and imbues even more intensity into her electrifying brand of blues and rock-and-roll. With Fish accompanied by legendary drummer Josh Freese (Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, The Replacements) and bassist Diego Navaira of The Last Bandoleros, the result is both irresistibly galvanizing and emotionally raw.

The festival lineup:

Friday

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with special guest Karl Denson

The Motet

After party, The Floozies

Saturday

Jackie Greene with special guest Eric Lindell

The Main Squeeze

The Mother Hips

Assembly of Dust

Blu Eqyptian

After party, Pigeons & Friends

Sunday

The Wood Brothers

Donovan Frankenreiter

Rayland Baxter

Clay Street Unit

Coburn Station

After party, The High Step Society

The after parties are included in the festival ticket price.

“The festival ticket gets you the after-party, too,” Harding said. “It’s all one show.”

The three-day pass costs $145. A single day pass for Friday is $45, and a Saturday or Sunday pass is $65. Incline Lodge 3-day, 2-night plus 3-day festival pass and transportation package starts at $1,499.

“The idea of Gambler’s Run Music Festival came from the staff at Crystal Bay Club Casino wanting to create an event where locals, and out of town folks could gather at the epicenter of entertainment to enjoy some great music,” according to the Crystal Bay Casino’s website. “As well as awesome drinks, and local vendor’s arts and crafts. Of course, the heartbeat of our community has always been the music, and here you can expect all the diversity Gambler’s Run Music Festival has been known for!”

The festival will be in the in the Crown Room, and behind the casino on an outdoor stage.

The first act starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. The headliners begin at 8 p.m., and the after parties at 10 p.m.

“The biggest band in the festival is The Wood Brothers,” said Harding.

“They sold out Bally’s Lake Tahoe last February and that’s 1,250 capacity.”

Over the years, all of the bands in the festival have played the Crystal Bay Club. “So we know what kind of fan base they have,” Harding explained.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are selling quickly, Haring said.

People should come to the event “because Tahoe is beautiful in July. It’s great music, and we’re going to have great food,” said Harding. “Tahoe is a very strong community. We’re working a lot with the community. This is meant to be a local community event. It’s for everyone. It utilizes local vendors and sponsorships.”

The Crystal Bay Club Casino staff extended an invitation, too.

“We hope that you will join us in our dream to keep the Crystal Bay Club Casino as North Lake Tahoe’s premier music destination for years to come,” according to the casino’s website.

For more information or to buy tickets or packages, go to http://www.crystalbaycasino.com .

For sponsorship information, contact Eric Roe at eroe@cbc-nv.com or (775) 298-7821.

For vending information, contact Sam Shear at sshear@cbc-nv.com or Duane Jakobs at djakobs@crystalbayclubcasino.com .