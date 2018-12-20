Crystal Bay Club hosting 10 straight days of live shows at Lake Tahoe

If you go …

One of Tahoe's best music venues is going all out for the holiday season.

Crystal Bay Club will feature live shows daily starting Friday, Dec. 21, through the end of the year. The string of performances gets underway with a time-travel trip to the swigin' heydays of Tahoe.

The Dean O Holics perform Rat Pack classics, and they've been recognized multiple times as the best Frank Sinatra/Dean Martin tribute band.

"This nationally touring act turns every show into an electric occasion, bringing back the cool like you haven't heard it since the days of the last great show biz party at the lake."

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show, plus fees. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

A free show featuring Funksalot b2b will follow the Dean O Holics at 10 p.m.

Wormhole Tahoe continues the entertainment with a free show Saturday. Wormhole seeks to "bring the highest quality experimental and bass music producers and DJ's to Lake Tahoe with intelligent lighting and visuals."

Northern California rock band the Golden Cadillacs will perform a free show Sunday.

Local producer ZoSo brings a taste of "house" to North Shore on Christmas Eve. The show is free.

Reno-based country band Hellbound Glory continues a holiday tradition with a free Christmas Day performance that starts at 9 p.m.

Crystal Bay will shift gears Wednesday with a free performance by Metal Echo — a female-fronted group that puts the "heavy" in heavy metal.

The end of the week brings a performance by Petty Theft — a Tom Petty tribute band that does not disappoint. Tickets for the Thursday show are $15 in advance and $20 on day of, plus fees.

We'll have more information on the acts performing through the weekend leading up to the New Year's holiday in next week's Lake Tahoe Action.