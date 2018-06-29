California Tahoe Conservancy temporarily closing Lake Tahoe South Shore beaches

Several South Shore beaches are being closed due to concerns about safety and protecting sensitive habitat, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Thursday.

CTC will limit public access and temporarily close portions of the Upper Truckee Marsh and other Conservancy ownership near Lakeview Commons. The closures are intended to ensure public safety and to protect sensitive habitat and areas prone to erosion.

High lake levels have caused beaches to be extremely small or nonexistent.

"Recreationalists that frequent these beaches may want to make alternative plans," CTC suggested in a news release.

For more information, visit tahoe.ca.gov or call Nick Meyer at 530-543-6073.