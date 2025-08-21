Curling Club expands opportunities to learn curling in Olympic Year

STATELINE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Epic Curling, the region’s only dedicated curling club, is “going big” for the Olympic Year. Beginning in September, the club is offering a variety of learn-to-curl opportunities for people who want to try the hottest Olympic sport on ice.

The club, located in Stateline, Nevada, offers curling leagues, training, youth curling and recreational opportunities, as well as private parties and company outings.

“We recognized that demand for curling lessons would be higher this year, with the Olympics coming up in February,” noted outgoing Club President Shelley Morassutti. “We’ve got the Grand Slam of Curling world event coming to the Tahoe Blue Event Center in November, and we understand that people want to try curling before the event,” added GSOC liaison Eric Hazard.

Learn-to-curls will be held on the following dates (attend all sessions):

– Tuesday, September 16 and 23 from 6-8 p.m.

– Monday, October 6, 13 and 20 from 6-8 p.m.

– Saturday, November 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Monday, November 10, 17 and 24 from 6-8 p.m.

Overall, the club is excited for the upcoming curling boom, and invites interested locals to join the curling community. “Many of the teams at the Grand Slam event will go on to compete in the Olympics. It’s pretty amazing to have all of those athletes coming to town. We understand why locals are so excited to try curling” said new club President Edie Hazard.

Registration is first-come, first-served, and is limited to 16 curlers per session. Go to https://laketahoecurling.com/calendarMonth.php/2025/09 to register, or email