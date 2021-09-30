Curtzwiler announces candidacy for District 5 Supervisor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe resident Kenny Curtzwiler is again vying to become District 5 Supervisor for El Dorado County.

Kenhy Curtzwiler



Curtzwiler is the second person to declare candidacy for the position along with South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace, according to the El Dorado County Elections Department.

Curtzwiler has called South Lake Tahoe home since he came hitchhiked here from the Bay Area for a vacation in 1977 and stayed.

“What makes me qualified for this position, I have been married for 40 years, built our dream home, raised three children and have owned a tree service, firewood business, construction clean up and hauling service since 1981,” Curtzwiler said in a statement. “I am a 20-year veteran having joined the Nevada Army National Guard at age 30. I retired as a Major.”

Curtzwiler completed Air Assault school and the Marine Winter Warfare Mountain Leader Instructor’s course.

He said he held two jobs until he was 52 years old and has written articles as “The Skibum” for more than 20 years for all local media, including the Tribune.

“I have always questioned the accountability of our local agencies and I am very active in our community both personally and professionally through my company where we have provided labor, monetary donations and services to all local community fundraisers and events,” he said. “Anyone who has ever asked for help I have given it. Over the course of my time here in Tahoe, we, our company and personally, have donated more than $150,000 to our community. I am once again asking for your vote of confidence, trust and accountability in seeking the position of supervisor.”

Current District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel defeated Curtzwiler in 2014 with 60% of the vote and then won again in a much closer race in 2018 with about 52% of the vote.

Curtzwiler encourages anyone within the district to contact him at 530-308-5265 (cell), 530-577-5678 (home) or email skibumfamily@charter.net .