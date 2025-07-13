Customer service or lip service?

Note: Our Chamber fields calls from locals and tourists who have customer service complaints. I wrote this to hopefully show that locals and tourists alike are human beings who deserve respect and in fact gratitude for choosing to give us the opportunity to live here. The news about poor service and attitude travels so much faster and remains longer.

We need to make friends not enemies.

I grew up in the foothill towns of Mariposa and Sonora. I was a little businessman right from the start. My parents encouraged me to work. Dad always had two jobs. I thought everyone did. At eight, I collected pop bottles for the refund. I had the obligatory lemonade stand by the courthouse square. The Deputy Sheriff was wound a bit too tight and actually kicked me off my spot. I didn’t have a permit! I was proud when Dad told him off and said, “get your bullet Barney!”

At ten, I had a paper route, babysat and cut lawns. At twelve, I shined shoes. I cleaned the barber shop to pay the rent. I could spit-shine a lawyer’s shoe or a cowboy’s boot. When the hippy movement worked its way into the foothills people stopped wearing shiny leather shoes and they grew long hair. My gold mine had lost its gold. At 14, I went to work for Brown’s Drive In For Martha and Stan Charotte. The drive-in was a great location next to the high school. It was as close to the Happy Days scene as you could get.

My first day at the drive-In was nerve-racking. When the commercial laundry nearby let out for lunch, my boss Martha announced that I was going to wait on “Terrible Terrie”. My fellow workers looked at each other with knowing smiles. Terrible Terrie was a gaunt tight lipped woman in her late fifties. Her straggled hair and worn out clothes added to her reputation. The lunch whistle blew. Terrie approached the window. She mumbled her order. I didn’t understand what she said and was promptly burned with a flurry of words. The score was Terrible Terrie 1, Wallace 0. During the afternoon break the ladies would part and Terrie would step up to glare at me. By then it was Terrible Terrie 11, Wallace 0.

One day, I saw a group of workers leaving the plant at the end of a long hot day. Terrie emerged from the steam of the building looking weary upon weary. She walked slowly toward a big old rusty car. An older man that I took to be her husband was waiting there in the withering heat with two young children. It appeared that they must be raising their grandkids on her $1.20 per hour pay. It was in that moment that my teen age mind came to the realization of what Terrie’s life must be like. That thought worked its way to my heart. I couldn’t wait till the next day. I planned to change Terrie into a happy person.

When she approached the window I was standing there with her meal already prepared. I gave her my best smile and thanked her for being such a good steady customer. Her eyes showed a faint glimmer and puzzlement. It was Terrie 20, Wallace 1. Each day I had her meal ready in advance and worked hard to find extra ways to give her service. If she dropped her straw I hurried to bring her another. She looked so frail when I approached her.

Then it happened. I was in the back cooking when Terrie approached the window. Terrie shook her head when asked what she wanted and said, “I want that boy to wait on me”.

I was a happy guy. She showed a little half smile. I built up the courage to ask her about the kids. She brought out a picture. I went out and sat down. She smiled with pride as she showed me the picture. It turned out that her name was Theresa. As the summer wound down and I had to return to school I told my boss how good it was to have changed Terrie.

My boss looked at me and smiled and asked, did she change or did you? Seven years later, at age twenty-one, I opened my own restaurant here in South Lake Tahoe. I’ve always been thankful for the lesson I learned from my friend Terrie.