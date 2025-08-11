Cutting Edge HairCuts and Salon opens with familiar faces, variety of services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Cutting Edge HairCuts and Salon has opened its doors with a team of six local stylists bringing decades of experience – and plenty of familiar faces – to the community.

Co-owners Sarah Jenkins and Jessica Brambilla, both longtime South Lake Tahoe residents, launched the salon after years of working at a nearby salon. Jenkins, who first opened a salon in 2007 before moving to upstate New York in 2018, returned last year and teamed up with Brambilla to create the new space, which opened a little over a month ago.

Co-owners Jessica Brambilla & Sarah Jenkins Provided / Cutting Edge

The pair were joined by Christina Lane and her team from Cut Loose, a salon that operated on Ski Run Boulevard and had been in her family for about 30 years. The move brought together stylists with diverse specialties, now under one roof.

“All six of us are different. We all offer and provide different services,” Jenkins said. “There’s something for everyone.”

While some stylists bring established client lists, the team also welcomes walk-ins and is offering $25 haircuts as part of its opening. Services range from haircuts and color to weddings, extensions, and other full-service offerings.

The salon caters to anyone and everyone from kids to adults with all types of hair and Brambilla also noted her specialized experience in helping children with disabilities.

Back row (left to right): Christina Lane, Jessie Lazzarino – Front row (left to right): Jenkins, Melissa Brewer, Brambilla Provided / Cutting Edge

The atmosphere, Jenkins said, is collaborative. Stylists assist one another with clients and share in the walk-in traffic.

“We’re all so easygoing,” she added. “It’s a very healthy environment. If I don’t want to do something, Christina will. We just help each other out.”

Appointments can be booked online, with the salon’s system directing clients to the stylist best suited for their needs. Chemical services are best booked by phone to ensure proper scheduling.

Cutting Edge Haircuts and Salon is located at 2227 Lake Tahoe Blvd S (next to Overland Meat Co.) in the Kings Trading Center. For more information visit them online at cuttingedgetahoe.com or by calling 530-600-3344.