Cyclists take on America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride in support of blood cancer patients

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Cyclists from across the country will help change the lives of blood cancer patients by gathering in Lake Tahoe on June 2, 2024, to participate in America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride. While working up a sweat and enjoying breathtaking views, riders’ efforts will drive forward the work of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to fund groundbreaking research, provide free patient support and assistance, and advocate on behalf of blood cancer patients and their families.

Just named as a winner in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Road Cycling Event, America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride has hosted nearly 28,000 cyclists who have raised more than $110 million for LLS during the past three decades. Cyclists preparing for their ride of choice of 35, 72, or 100 miles around iconic Lake Tahoe can train independently or be coached through LLS’s Team In Training, the largest athletic endurance training program in the world.

In its efforts to reach and help all those impacted by a blood cancer diagnosis, LLS actively partners in communities across the country. This year, LLS welcomes WVU Cancer Institute as America’s Most Beautiful Bike’s premier sponsor and new venue partner Tahoe Blue Event Center. Also joining this year as part of the event’s programming is Nevada 4-H Camp at Lake Tahoe, run by University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

“LLS’s signature fundraisers like America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride and the dedication of our participants, sponsors, and partners are critical in helping us improve the quality of life for all blood cancer patients,” said Coker Powell, SVP, Chief Development Officer for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “We are truly honored this event that is changing lives has been recognized as a winner by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Road Cycling Event.”

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride has chosen leukemia survivor Greg Carlson as the event’s Honored Hero. Carlson, a resident of South Lake Tahoe, and longtime supporter of LLS, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in college and endured five years of harrowing treatment, during which he faced the possibility of never walking again. Now a dad, husband, business owner, and avid skier, Greg is joining LLS for America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, his fourth Team In Training event, in honor of his loved ones living with cancer and for those who have lost their battle. He says he is sharing his story to inspire and motivate others “to wake up every day and fight.”

The Tour starts at the Tahoe Blue Event Center at 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 and finishes at the UNR 4H Camp between noon and 6 p.m.

Bicyclists will ride clockwise around the Lake on Hwy 50 thru South Shore, then north on Emerald Bay Road, where North Bound Traffic will be delayed past at Baldwin Beach rd from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

South Bound Hwy 89 will remain open at all times. Bicyclists will continue on the West Shore-Hwy 89 to Tahoe City and will also ride Hwy 89 from Tahoe City to Truckee thru the Mouse Hole and back and continue on Hwy 28 North Shore to the East Shore. They will ride along Hwy 50 thru Cave Rock Tunnel back to finish at the UNR 4H Camp.

New this year the right hand lane of Highway 50 from Spooner Summit to Kahle Dr will be closed to vehicles to allow a safe corridor for cyclist.

If your plans include traveling or commuting clockwise around Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 2, be aware that northbound Emerald Bay road will be closed from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., and to plan a little more time to get to your destination.