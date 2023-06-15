D.L. Bliss State Park closed for summer due to waterline replacement

Views from the Rubicon Trail at Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — D.L. Bliss State Park, on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe, will be closed for the summer to replace the aging main waterline, which will impact hiking on the Rubicon Trail, officials said Thursday in a press release.

Effective immediately, the campground and day-use areas of the park will be closed to visitors and no services will be provided. The closure is anticipated to last throughout the summer, depending on weather or other unknown conditions that may arise.

The D.L. Bliss State Park website is expected to be updated with the latest information.

Closed areas in the park include:

Vehicle access to Lester Beach

Calawee Cove

Balancing Rock trailhead

Rubicon trailhead north

All campsites and day-use area

State Parks will undertake a major infrastructure project to repair or replace the aging waterlines in the park. Construction will disrupt the roads throughout the park and therefore, there is no vehicle access in the park during the project.

Rubicon Trail access will be affected during the project. Trail users may access the trail from Eagle Point (starting Friday, June 16) and Vikingsholm trailhead in Emerald Bay State Park, but only for an out-and-back hike. Hikers may access Lester Beach and Calawee Cove but must return through Emerald Bay State Park. Visitors should be aware of signage and follow regulations surrounding closed areas.

Parking will be affected by the closure. Visitors are encouraged to carpool, plan ahead and check road conditions prior to arriving.

For up-to-date road conditions, call the Caltrans road hotline at 800-427-ROAD, or visit the Caltrans website .