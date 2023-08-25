Daily dental hygiene tips for optimal oral health

Dental health is an important component of daily life. Although clean teeth and gums make for a healthy mouth, oral health also is tied to general health throughout the body. Guardian Insurance indicates that, if left unaddressed, bacteria in the mouth can multiply and spread elsewhere through the bloodstream. Gum disease has been linked to diabetes, respiratory ailments, heart disease, and even Alzheimer’s disease. As a result, it is essential to maintain proper dental hygiene.

Best practices for maintaining healthy teeth and gums involve various techniques. Here’s how to brush up on maintaining a healthy mouth.

Brush at least twice per day

Utilizing toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush, be sure to brush teeth each morning and night. Be sure to brush all tooth surfaces, including the backs and the sides. Brushing after every meal also can be done to keep teeth even cleaner.

Brush correctly

Position the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle toward the gums. This will help sweep away plaque and bacteria at the gum line, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Do not use a medium- or hard-bristled brush, which can damage the gums and tooth enamel. Move the toothbrush in gentle, circular motions to remove plaque.

Don’t neglect your tongue

Bacteria also can build up on the tongue, leading to bad mouth odor and additional oral health problems. Gently brush the tongue along with the teeth.

Use toothpaste with fluoride

Fluoride has come under scrutiny due to its potential effects on overall health. However, fluoride is a leading defender against tooth decay. It fights the germs that can lead to decay and provides a barrier for the teeth.

Use an antibacterial mouthwash

Use an antibacterial mouthwash each day to help reduce oral bacteria. This helps wash away food and debris, and also can help reduce the buildup of plaque.

Avoid smoking and tobacco

Smoking is a leading cause of gum disease and oral cancer. Quit smoking and do not use other tobacco products to improve mouth health.

Oral health is vital to overall health. Daily attention can improve tooth and gum health.