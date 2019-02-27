Dancing with Tahoe Stars returns to South Shore

When: Showroom at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.)

The annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars charitable competition returns to South Shore on Saturday, March 2.

Now in its seventh year, the event features 10 Tahoe locals paired with a dancer performing various styles of dance, including cha cha, tahitian, jazz, salsa, tap, ballroom, country, fusion funk, bachata and musical theater.

The "stars and pros" for this special evening are Amy Jackson and Lane Saunders, Luca Genasci and Robyn Rasmussen, Deanna Brothers and Gerzon Chaves, Tom Callahan and Rhonda Keen, Tracy Ketelsen and Spencer Spanton, Doug Ballard and Kelsi Landerkin-Ballard, Ellen Camacho and Oliver-Paul Adams, Matthew Slater and Ashley Smith, Jen Spina and Jesus Doza, and Jared Benvenuto and Jordan Hughes.

Dreu Murin will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, which is organized by Tahoe Arts Project (TAP). Judges for the evening will be Marcia Sarosik, Don Bosson and Paul Middlebrook. There also will be special performances by the South Tahoe High School Dance Team, Marcia Sarosik Dance Studio and previous stars.

The audience will have the opportunity to vote by text for their favorite couple. Everyone can help determine the winner by donating to their favorite couple at tahoeartsproject.org/annual-events/dwtts/.

Tickets range from $10-$60 and are available online at tahoeartsproject.tix.com or by calling 530-541-0353. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 6:30 in the showroom at MontBleu.

For more information, please call Tahoe Arts Project — a nonprofit dedicated to providing professional performing arts in the schools and community of South Lake Tahoe — at 530 542-3632.