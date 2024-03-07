Dancing with the Stars Live 2024 comes to Tahoe Blue Event Center

STATELINE, Nev. – Dancing with the Stars Live 2024 will light up Tahoe Blue Event Center on March 18 as it delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned artists including special guest Harry Jowsey. The performance will be hosted by Emma Slater.

The cast is subject to change.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

For tickets starting at $34, go to https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005F45AD413BDB

This new production features dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent and non-stop entertainment.

“The show enraptured me for its two hour run time,” wrote Cecelia Swartz for The Observer. “To me, at its core, ‘Dancing with the Stars Live’ is a show with a talented cast who love dance for an audience who loves dance just as much. Light, funny and thoroughly enjoyable, it made for a perfect Friday night out.”

Its one night performance in Stateline will be unforgettable and full of magic as your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros perform before your eyes.

The cast includes:

Harry Jowsey as Dancing with the Stars special guest through March 27.

Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are together again on and off the dance floor, according to People.

They met when they were partnered in the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars.

In 2022, Jowsey became a global sensation in the Netflix’s Reality Games on team “Too Hot to Handle”. Jowsey is known for his social media following, charisma and performances in “Match Me if You Can”, “Floor is Lava”, “The Amazing Race Australia”, and “Love Island Australia”.

Host Emma Slater joined Dancing with the Stars in its fourteenth season in the American edition as a troupe dancer. Slater danced and choreographed the opening dance numbers and the finale. Later in 2012, Slater choreographed Usher at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. She also did partner work with co-choreographer and Dancing with the Stars troupe member, Sasha Farber.

In 2013, Slater became one of the show’s professional dancers. That year, her celebrity partner was award-winning comedian, singer and actor Bill Engvall. Over the years, Slater’s other celebrity partners included movie actor Billy Dee Williams, race-car driver Michael Waltrip, LMFAO singer Redfoo, Vine video hosting service star Hayes Grier, Texas governor and two time presidential candidate Rick Perry, NFL running back Rashad Jennings, Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott, MLB outfielder Johnny Damon, actor and country singer John Schneider, actor James Van Der Beek, NBA player Charles Oakley, country singer Jimmie Allen, actor and model Trevor Donovan, and reality television personality and real estate broker Mauricio Umansky.

In 2017, Slater marked her first Dancing with the Stars win and subsequent mirrorball trophy while competing on season 24 with Jennings.

The other stars are Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Alexis Warr, Ezra Sosa, and Kailyn Rogers.