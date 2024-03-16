Dancing With The Stars Live’s Rylee Arnold gushes about show

STATELINE, Nev. – When Dancing with the Stars Live’s Rylee Arnold was four years old, she started reaching for the stars in her mother’s dance studio.

“I have three older sisters and they all danced growing up,” said Arnold. “I watched them and wanted to try.”

Since then, Arnold’s life has revolved around dancing.

In 7th grade, Arnold was selected to compete in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. She was partnered with Miles Brown.

Brown is an actor, executive producer, dancer, and rapper and starred in the Emmy®-winning comedy series black-ish. Miles is a member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, which gives thought leadership and insight into building the Jr. NBA brand, according to his Dancing with the Stars Wiki.

Arnold and Brown’s mentor was big sister and Mirrorball Trophy winner, Lindsay Arnold.

In 2018, the team danced their way to second place.

“I was a competitive dancer so I did a lot of competitions through all my school years,” Arnold said. “Then I started dancing with the stars the minute I graduated high school.”

Arnold is the only person from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors to become a pro on Dancing with the Stars.

She is 18 years old.

In 2023, Arnold was paired with Harry Jowsey in season 32 of the show.

Jowsey became a global sensation in 2022 in Netflix’s Reality Games on team “Too Hot to Handle”. Jowsey is known for his social media following, charisma, and performances in “Match Me if You Can”, “Floor is Lava”, “The Amazing Race Australia”, and “Love Island Australia”.

Arnold and Jowsey placed 6th.

Currently, Arnold and Jowsey are touring with Dancing with the Stars Live 2024, which is stopping at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nev., on March 18.

DWTS Live is billed as an electrifying performance hosted by Emma Slater. Jowsey will be the tour’s special guest. The other stars are Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Alexis Warr, Ezra Sosa, and Kailyn Rogers.

Dancing-with-the-Stars-Live-2024-Rylee

The cast is subject to change.

Arnold shared a ritual the dancers do before they go on stage.

“As a cast, we always do a little group prayer before a show, and we hug each person individually,” Arnold said.

Before a performance, Arnold likes to eat.

“I love steak and mashed potatoes,” Arnold said. “I love anything. I’m not too picky.”

Arnold’s routine includes warming up.

“For me personally, I like to get a good warm-up in and say a prayer,” Arnold said.

Arnold says it’s a must-see performance.

“I think its a really, really exciting show,” Arnold said. “There’s a lot of variety in the show … It’s fun to see us perform. It’s a super entertaining show to come and see.”

Stateline’s performance will be unique, Arnold said.

“Each show has its own special stuff about it,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be really exciting.”

As for visiting Tahoe, this will be Arnold’s first time.

“I am very, very excited to come to Stateline,” Arnold said.

Arnold said she’s enjoying being out on tour for three months.

“It’s really fun,” Arnold said. “You travel on a bus with all your friends and the people you perform with … It’s really awesome and it’s exciting.”

The national tour started in January.

“We’ve done 50 to 60 shows already, which is crazy,” Arnold said. “It’s wild! I think we only have 20 more.”

Arnold said her favorite part of touring is interacting with the fans.

“I think my favorite part is being able to meet everybody and meet the fans who have supported me,” Arnold said.

Arnold also enjoys seeing the country.

Her favorite stop so far was Seattle, where she met up with her sister and niece.

“It was a really cool city to see and I haven’t seen it before,” Arnold said.

Arnold went to the farmers market and saw the gum wall.

“It’s kind of gross,” Arnold said. “It’s kind of a bunch of chewing gum in an alleyway.”

Then Arnold gushed over the Thompson Seattle by World of Hyatt.

“It was really nice,” Arnold said.

Arnold said her tour of Seattle was brief.

“I only had a couple hours in the city,” Arnold said. “Yeah, I definitely want to go back.”

Arnold also liked Milwaukee.

“It’s just a really pretty city,” Arnold said. “There were a lot of coffee shops I got to visit. It has really good vibes.”

Arnold will be touring through the end of March in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

The next season starts in September.

So Arnold will be able to have a break from her busy schedule.

“You don’t find out until later, but we can always hope that I will be on next season,” Arnold said.

Our fingers are crossed.

Rylee Arnold is the 18-year-old sensation touring with Dancing with the Stars Live 2024. For more information, go to https://www.dwtstour.com/