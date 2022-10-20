Dancing with the Tahoe Stars sells out Bally’s showroom

Winner's circle for Dancing with the Tahoe Stars 2022

Provided/Tahoe Arts Project

STATELINE, Nev. — Dancing with the Tahoe Stars drew more than 1,300 to Bally’s showroom this weekend.

Ten couples performed Hollywood themed dance routines to a sold out crowd over the weekend, organizers said. The lively event was hosted by Sebastiani Romagnolo and Bridey Heidel with three judges Angela Zajic, Tom Callahan, and Rhonda Keen who scored each couple.

The evening began with a tribute by the Lake Tahoe Shining Stars and a performance by the South Tahoe High School Dance Team to commemorate Marcia Sarosik, longtime Tahoe resident and beloved dance instructor.

The Tahoe Arts Project director for the evening was Meg Peart and production was provided by Tahoe Production House.

For more than a decade Tahoe Arts Project has hosted the popular event which is the largest of the nonprofit’s fundraisers which allow them to bring educational experiences that focus on arts and culture to schools in the community.

Peggy Blowney, director of Tahoe Arts project, told the Tribune that many of the schools would not be able to shoulder the cost of bringing a group into just one school and that’s where the project comes in. Blowney and her team work to schedule the experiences to tour multiple schools thanks to generous donations from the community.

The evening ended in a celebration of awards to the top three couples for performance and the top three fundraising couples.

The couple to raise the most money were Sara Pierce and Erik baker. The same couple also took home first place in dance with their dance Hank the Tank goes to Hollywood – A Trashy Affair.

Sara Pierce and Erik Baker perform ‘Hank the Tank goes to Hollywood – A Trashy Affair’.

Provided/Tahoe Arts Project

The second place in fundraising couple, Rachelle Pakes and Briann Baker, won third place in dance with their take on Harry Potter.

Third place in fundraising was Jeff Bowman and Ashley Smith and while they didn’t place for their Top Gun dance they helped to raise one of top highest contributions to the cause.

Top dancing couples were determined by a combination of three factors; judges’ votes, audience votes and most money raised.

Blowney said, “Thank you to our sponsors, donors and everyone who packed the Bally’s Showroom to support Tahoe Arts Project. A big shout out to Bally’s and their tech crew for providing the perfect venue for our show. And to our dance couples, you all rocked it.”

The full show can be seen on YouTube.

For a full list of Tahoe Arts Project shows visit https://www.tahoeartsproject.org/home .