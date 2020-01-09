Danielle Nicole to perform Friday at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Danielle Nicole performs at the Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room this Friday.

If you go ... What: Danielle Nicole When: 8 p.m., Friday Jan. 10 Where: Crystal Bay Club (15 Hwy 28, Crystal Bay) Tickets: $18-20 Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

This Friday at the Crystal Bay Club Casino experience Kansas City-based blues and bass musician Danielle Nicole.

Nicole has incorporated pioneering bass sounds to her blues background.

She was originally the lead singer, bass player and founding member of the band, Trampled Under Foot.

She went solo in 2015 and released her album “Wolf Den.”

Her latest album was released in 2018 with Concord Records.

In 2014 she was the first woman to win the Blues Foundation’s Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist in the Bass category.

Her most popular album, “Cry No More,” was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

On Friday, Nicole will play with special guests Alastair Greene Band.

The show in the Crystal Bay’s Crown Room.

This show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets range from $18-20 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.org.