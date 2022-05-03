‘Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit’ topic of Wylder history series

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra history series presented by Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues Saturday featuring “Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit.”

Using rare and seldom seen photographs, local historian and author David Woodruff will recount the interesting and often amusing tales that have helped shape one of America’s most favorite and well used mountain traffic corridors.

From the brave men and women who toiled round the clock for three days to rescue 226 passengers and crew from a snow bound train to the enthusiastic citizens of the highway “Snow Shoveling Bee,” the improbable stories are legion.

The 50-minute presentation starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Wylder Resort Hope Valley (formerly Sorenson’s Resort), located on California State Route 88, one mile east of Pickett’s Junction/California State Route 89, in Hope Valley.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 760-920-8061.